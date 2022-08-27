Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 490,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,373 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

