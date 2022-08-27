Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.38.
Dell Technologies Trading Down 13.5 %
NYSE:DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
