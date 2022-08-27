Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 13.5 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

