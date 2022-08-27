Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.90, but opened at $45.36. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 71,126 shares changing hands.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.
In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
