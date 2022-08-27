Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.90, but opened at $45.36. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 71,126 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

