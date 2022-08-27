Demant A/S to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Demant A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Demant A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Demant A/S Price Performance

About Demant A/S

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

(Get Rating)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.