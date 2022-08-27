Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Trading Down 5.8%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 68,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 89,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.21 million and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digihost Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGHI. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

