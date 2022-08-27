DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for DigitalBridge Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBRG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

