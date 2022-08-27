Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Trading Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $142.38 and last traded at $142.92. Approximately 44,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,668,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.01.

Several other analysts have also commented on DLTR. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 155,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

