Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Domo traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 26935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Domo by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domo by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160,285 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

