Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 623,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 564,293 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 1,642.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 474,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Donaldson by 107.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 173,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Donaldson Price Performance

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.