DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $370,614.20 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $370,614.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

