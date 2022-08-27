DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Shares of DTM stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

