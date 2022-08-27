DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Stock Performance

NYSE:DTP opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 227,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 111,786 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 167,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares during the period.

