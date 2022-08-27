Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $120.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.