Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of DY opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $120.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

