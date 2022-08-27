Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 125,568 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $48.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 321,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 209,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 176,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 148,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 133,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
