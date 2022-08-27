Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Stock Down 1.3 %

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.