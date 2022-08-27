ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.25 to C$7.50. The stock traded as low as C$5.97 and last traded at C$5.97. 103,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 562,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 58.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

