Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a PE ratio of 125.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

