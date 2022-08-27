Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Update

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edoc Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,634,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,578,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADOC opened at $10.25 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

