eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Stock Price Down 19.9%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 19.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 13,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 17,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18.
