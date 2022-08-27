Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,224 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,950,000 after buying an additional 1,297,636 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after buying an additional 1,389,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,200.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 4.0 %

UUUU opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.