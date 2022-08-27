EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

ENLC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

