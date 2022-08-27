Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,054 Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000.
Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
BSTP opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $27.59.
