Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,783 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,121,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,013,880 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upped their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 2.31. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

