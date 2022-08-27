Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

