Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $10.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
