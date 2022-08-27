Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.47) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

Edesa Biotech Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $1.78 on Friday. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edesa Biotech news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,812 shares in the company, valued at $951,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $41,300. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

