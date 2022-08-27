Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Down 3.7%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 17,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,299,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $509.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,878 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

