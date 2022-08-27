Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.77, but opened at $40.90. Everbridge shares last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 30,218 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Stock Up 17.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

