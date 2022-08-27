Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Exponent by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exponent by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Exponent by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $97.78 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

