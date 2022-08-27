F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Acquires $479,700.00 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,351,127 shares in the company, valued at $21,881,637.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26.
Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $264.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F45 Training by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,103,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 637,832 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in F45 Training in the first quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in F45 Training by 5,812.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 615,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F45 Training by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 501,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $2,318,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
