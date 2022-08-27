Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 354,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,787,062 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $9.54.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,536 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $160,461,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.99.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

