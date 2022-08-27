Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,012,000 after purchasing an additional 676,015 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after acquiring an additional 537,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $190,686,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,077,000 after acquiring an additional 337,254 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 229,849 shares during the period.

Shares of FATE opened at $27.53 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $76.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,180 over the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FATE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

