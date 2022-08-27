Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET) Stock Price Down 3%

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 13,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 14,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.53% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

