Financial Review: Ryan Specialty (RYAN) and Its Rivals

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ryan Specialty to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ryan Specialty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 892 1126 27 2.48

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 38.04%. Given Ryan Specialty’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 206.67 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.41 billion $814.92 million 35.23

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ryan Specialty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.15% 18.89% 2.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

