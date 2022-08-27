Financial Survey: Ashford (NYSE:AINC) versus Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ashford alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashford and Gopher Protocol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.15 -$9.93 million ($9.77) -1.88 Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.01 -$51.77 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Ashford has higher revenue and earnings than Gopher Protocol.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ashford and Gopher Protocol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ashford is more favorable than Gopher Protocol.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford 1.93% -20.74% 9.86% Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31%

Risk & Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford beats Gopher Protocol on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About Gopher Protocol

(Get Rating)

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.