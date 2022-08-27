First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 75,868 shares.The stock last traded at $82.20 and had previously closed at $82.10.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after acquiring an additional 134,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

