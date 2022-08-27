Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Fiserv Trading Down 3.2 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 127,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.