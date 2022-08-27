Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 6%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 84,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,471,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

About Fisker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.