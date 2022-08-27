Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 6%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 84,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,471,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
Fisker Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Fisker
About Fisker
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fisker (FSR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.