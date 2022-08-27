Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) versus Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Digital and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 3 5 0 2.63 Five9 1 1 17 0 2.84

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.24%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $146.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.82%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Five9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marathon Digital and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $150.46 million 8.81 -$36.17 million ($2.00) -5.68 Five9 $609.59 million 11.54 -$53.00 million ($1.18) -85.04

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.35, suggesting that its stock price is 435% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -114.11% 6.10% 3.28% Five9 -11.70% -27.15% -4.85%

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

