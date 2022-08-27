Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.72. 6,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,117,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,615,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 147,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $164,413,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

