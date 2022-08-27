FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FMC were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

