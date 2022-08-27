FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in FMC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

