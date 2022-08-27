Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $330,882.60 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,490,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,704.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE BEN opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.