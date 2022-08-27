FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $0.75 on Friday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.