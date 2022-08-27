FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $0.75 on Friday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.