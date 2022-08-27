FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Issued By SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $17.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.35. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.05 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.33 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 4.0 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

NYSE:HCA opened at $204.98 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.52. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

