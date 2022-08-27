FY2022 Earnings Forecast for National Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.75. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.00.

NA opened at C$89.76 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.38 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The company has a market cap of C$30.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.34.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,583,980.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

