FY2022 EPS Estimates for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Cut by Zacks Small Cap

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CEL-SCI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for CEL-SCI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

CVM stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.10. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 389,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 121,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

