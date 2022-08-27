FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Reduced by Analyst

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cue Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 418.33% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%.

CUE stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

