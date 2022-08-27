FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Increased by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of HBM opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 455,358 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

