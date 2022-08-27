FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Lowered by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

NYSE:IAG opened at $1.27 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $608.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

